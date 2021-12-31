Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Simmons First National by 686.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

