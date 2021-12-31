Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

