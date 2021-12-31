Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 80,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,137,605 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

