Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,796.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

