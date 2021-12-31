Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.19

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.19 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 157.94 ($2.12). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £101.16 million and a P/E ratio of 42.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.19. The company has a current ratio of 94.96, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.