Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 222,046 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 92.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222,046 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

