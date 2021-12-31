Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

