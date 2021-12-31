Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $799,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.