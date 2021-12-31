Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $617,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

