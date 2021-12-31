Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,389,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,402 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59.

