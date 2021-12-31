Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 36,187 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 694.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

