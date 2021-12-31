ALLY Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ALLY has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $48,641.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 32% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007062 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

