AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.09

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $446,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,254. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AlloVir by 260.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

