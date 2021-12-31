Allen Investment Management LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.