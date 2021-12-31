Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 249 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. 158,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,838,115. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

