Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.