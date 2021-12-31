Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $268.37

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $268.37 and traded as low as $254.75. Alexander’s shares last traded at $258.84, with a volume of 9,053 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.58 and its 200 day moving average is $268.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

