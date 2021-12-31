Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0617 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $231.14 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00324079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003236 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,560,349 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.