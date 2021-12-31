Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 76 ($1.02). Approximately 381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($1.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.85. The company has a market cap of £100.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.39.

About Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

