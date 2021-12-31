Akroma (AKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,573.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Akroma has a market cap of $181,232.98 and approximately $1,573.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07917117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00072869 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.