AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.86

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $35.00. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 30,592 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

