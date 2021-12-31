Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $168.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

