Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

AEM stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

