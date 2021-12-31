agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Shaker sold 300 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $27.31 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

