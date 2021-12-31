Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

NYSE:A traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $160.77. 7,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,512. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

