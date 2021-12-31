Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 4%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS)’s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

