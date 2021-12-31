Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.23. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 6,247 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.90 million, a P/E ratio of -389.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 427,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

