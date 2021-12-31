AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 491.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $107.13 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

