AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

