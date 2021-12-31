AE Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YOLO stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

