AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of New York City REIT worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

New York City REIT stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.14. New York City REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York City REIT, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.