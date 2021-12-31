AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,038 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

