Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 56,729 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $612,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

