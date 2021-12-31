Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 165,853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $339,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

