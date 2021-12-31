Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 152,820 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,163,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,820 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $234,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

