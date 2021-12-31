Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,244 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $147,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

