Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,520 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $195,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.0% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 89.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $824.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,070.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,065.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 346.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

