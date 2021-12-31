Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 67,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.