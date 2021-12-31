Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.42

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.42 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.51). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 318,107 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £169.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.98.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.