Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.