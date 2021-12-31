Aditus (ADI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $129,857.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $62,044.57 and approximately $129,857.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

