Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

