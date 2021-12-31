Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.76 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

