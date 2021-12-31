Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.35% of Joint worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $931.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

