Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $28.33

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $27.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,082. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

