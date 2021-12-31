Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

