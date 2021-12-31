AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 4.8%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 23,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,067,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

