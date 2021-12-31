Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.60. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 4,936 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Acorn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACFN)

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.