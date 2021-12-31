Accenture’s (ACN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $413.83 on Thursday. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

