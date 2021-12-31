Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $413.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.54. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

